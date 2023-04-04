Canada to Replacing Aircraft Fleet With Boeing’s P-8A Poseidon

"...These requirements include up to 16 P-8A Poseidon aircraft and associated equipment..."

Canada via the US foreign military sales program submitted a request for proposal for up to sixteen P-8A Poseidon aircraft to replace its own CP-140 Aurora fleet, Public Services and Procurement Canada said in a statement.

The Canadian government has decided that the P-8A Poseidon is the as it were right now accessible airplane that meets Ottawa's operational prerequisites.

Said prerequisites are specifically anti-submarine fighting and Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Insights, Reconnaissance and Observation (C4ISR), the release said.

"Canada has recently submitted a Letter of Request (LOR) through the United States government’s Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program outlining Canada’s requirements and requesting an offer. These requirements include up to 16 P-8A Poseidon aircraft and associated equipment and initial servicing, as well as access to intellectual property and technical data," the release said on Monday.

"Following engagements with industry and Canada's closest allies, the government has determined that the P-8A Poseidon is the only currently available aircraft that meets all of the Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft operational requirements," the statement said.

The release also stated Canada has been looking to supplant its CP-140 Aurora armada, which was initially secured in 1980 and is planned to be resigned in 2030.

The ultimate choice for obtainment of the Boeing airplane will be based on the capability advertised, accessibility, estimating and benefits to Canadian industry, it said. Boeing in an isolated articulation said it looks forward to working with the US and Canadian governments to finalize the deal beneath Washington's outside military deals handle.