Canada Won’t Recognize Taliban, Will Offer Asylum

"We’re working with our allies on what Canada as part of the international community can do to stabilize the situation, protect civilians, and put an end to the violence. This includes taking leadership by bringing Afghans to safety in Canada," Trudeau said.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed on Tuesday that the country would not recognize a Taliban government, although the force has already settled in Kabul.

"Canada has no plans to recognize the Taliban as the Government of Afghanistan. They have taken over and replaced a duly elected democratic government by force," Trudeau said.

"Canada has no plans to recognize the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan," says Justin Trudeau in Markham. "They have taken over & replaced a duly elected democratic govt by force" & "are a recognized terrorist organization under Canadian law,” he says. #cdnpoli | #elxn44 pic.twitter.com/F2bUeZllgZ — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) August 17, 2021

"They are a recognized terrorist organization under Canadian law. Our focus right now is on getting people out of Afghanistan, and the Taliban need to ensure free access to people to get to the airport,” the president added.

Moreover, Trudeau said that his government is working alongside the international community to evacuate and offer asylum to Afghans fleeing the country, particularly women and girls.

