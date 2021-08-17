Taliban Declare Amnesty for Former Afghan Government Officials

On Tuesday morning, daily activities gradually began to resume in Kabul, where many stores reopened and traffic was heavy again.

On Tuesday, a member of the Taliban Cultural Commission Enamullah Samangani announced a blanket amnesty for everyone in Afghanistan and urged public officials to return to their jobs.

He also encouraged women to participate or collaborate with the government of the Islamic Emirate and indicated that it "does not want women to be victims."

Two days after taking power, the Taliban have not yet announced the names of all the officials who will head the main public institutions. However, Samangani ratified that the Islamic Emirate administration will be made up of "a fully Islamic leadership" and indicated that "all parties should unite."

"The Taliban organize the circulation in the streets and established checkpoints. But the inhabitants of the capital are afraid, especially the women, who for the most part do not risk going out on the streets," AFP reported.

While there have been no reports of clashes or abuses, many citizens still remember the practices of the previous Taliban government, which included public stoning, amputations, and executions. In recent years, however, the Taliban have tried to project a more moderate image. Now they seek to reassure the population and prevent more widespread flight.

"Our people are already Muslim, we are not here to convert them to Islam," said Samangani, who did not elaborate on how the Taliban government will apply the rules of Islamic rigor.