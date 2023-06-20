Lasso’s Administration Is the Worst-Rated in Latam: CID Gallup

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, is the region's president with the best rating.

A survey by the consulting firm CID Gallup revealed on Tuesday that the Ecuadorian president, Guillermo Lasso, is the Latin American president with the worst rating of his administration.

Lasso was surpassed by all his counterparts from other countries in the region by obtaining a 15 percent positive rating of his presidential administration, CID Gallup said.

In the previous CID Gallup measurement, carried out in October 2022, Ecuador's president obtained two percentage points more than this time.

The list is headed by Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele with 90 percent and Mexican President Andréz Manuel López Obrador with 74 percent of citizen support.

Los resultados de la evaluación sobre la labor presidencial revelan dos caras opuestas para Nayib Bukele, de El Salvador, y Guillermo Lasso, de Ecuador. Según la encuesta realizada por CID Gallup, Bukele obtuvo una calificación positiva del 90%, asegurándose así el primer lugar… pic.twitter.com/Cr4aNWoiD1 — ecuadorenvivo (@ecuadorenvivo) June 20, 2023

The results of the evaluation of presidential performance reveal two opposing faces for Nayib Bukele, of El Salvador, and Guillermo Lasso, of Ecuador. According to the survey conducted by CID Gallup, Bukele obtained a positive rating of 90%, thus securing first place among the 13 presidents evaluated. On the other hand, Lasso obtained only 15%, placing him in the last place of the list.

Lasso has negative numbers, both in his administration and in his credibility. He will not finish the government term for which he was elected (2021-2025) since early elections will be held in Ecuador next August.

The president issued last month a decree of cross-death in the middle of an impeachment trial against him in Parliament for the crime of embezzlement.

CID Gallup conducted the surveys through cell phone calls or face-to-face interviews between May and June 2023, with a minimum sample size of 1,200 citizens in 13 countries in the region. The margin of error is ±2.8 points for a 95 percent confidence level.