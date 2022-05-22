Campaign for Colombia’s Presidency Closes With Massive Rallies

Left-wing candidate Gustavo Petro, who is currently leading in the polls, closed his presidential campaign with a massive rally in Bogota, and large rallies were held for right-wing candidate Fico Gutierres and Rodolfo Hernández

Colombia's presidential candidate for the Historic Pact coalition, Gustavo Petro, closed his campaign this Sunday with his vice-presidential running mate Francia Márquez in a massive rally in the historic Simon Bolivar Square in Bogota (capital).

In front of thousands of supporters and activists, the progressive candidate, who leads the voting intention for the presidential elections to be held on May 29, highlighted in his speech the need to build a government that prioritizes life, the environment and productive development in the country.

At the same time, Gustavo Petro urged Colombians to be alert to possible sabotage of the elections by the Government coming out presided by Iván Duque, who currently has a rejection rate of up to 70 percent.

"They don't want elections on May 29 because they know they are going to lose. They are trying a coup against the popular vote (...) I call on the other presidential campaigns to meet on Monday because on Tuesday; they plan to strike a blow to the elections next Sunday, May 29; they plan to suspend the elections, plan to suspend the bodies that run the electoral regime in Colombia", warned Petro.

Despite being guarded by a security scheme due to reports of attempts on his life, Petro shared with Colombians in the square ratifying his commitment to the environment and social struggles, which aim at attacking inequalities and fighting against drug trafficking.

Right-wing candidate Fico Gutierrez: "Petro has always attacked democracy"

Fico Gutierrez closing presidential campaign rally - @ficogutierrez

The right-wing candidate for the Presidency of Colombia, Federico "Fico" Gutiérrez, referred to the allegations by leftist Gustavo Petro that there would be a conspiracy to suspend the May 29 elections and said that he is the only one who "has attempted against democracy.

"Petro has always attempted against democracy," said "Fico" Gutiérrez, former mayor of Medellín, during an event last night in Cali, in which he insisted that "Petro despises democracy and what he does is to use democratic mechanisms to get himself elected and once elected to assassinate democracy from within and we are not going to allow that."

The leftist candidate is a favorite in all polls, where he is more than 15 points ahead of Gutiérrez.

Third place Hernandez closes the campaign with his supporters and rejects electoral plot in Colombia

Third place candidate (r) Rodolfo Hernández, poses with former candidate Ingrid Betancourt at a campaign event

Engineer Rodolfo Hernández, candidate for the Presidency of Colombia and third in the polls, closed his campaign this Sunday in his hometown while rejecting the invitation of the left-wing candidate, Gustavo Petro, to unite against an alleged plot to suspend the May 29 elections.

Hernandez, a populist and candidate for the movement League of Anticorruption Rulers, had not planned any proselytizing act but decided to briefly visit Piedecuesta, a town in the department of Santander (northeast), where his fellow compatriots acclaimed him.

The candidate, who at 77 years old is the oldest of the six presidential candidates, arrived shortly before noon at the Piedecuesta square, where a crowd surrounded him when they saw him in the atrium of the church and ended up entering a store where he ordered a "very cold" beer together with members of his campaign team.