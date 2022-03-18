China-Cambodia Advance Cooperation on Belt and Road

The Chinese President held a phone conversation with the Cambodian prime minister on Friday. The talks were intended to increase Belt and Road cooperation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed with the Cambodian Prime Minister, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, to work on the cooperation of Belt and Road during the phone conversation both sides held on Friday.

The Chinese President highlighted that both parties should engage in high-quality joint Belt and Road construction, accelerate further projects such as highways, airports, and special economic zones, and expand cooperation in emerging fields such as finance and digital economy.

Xi remarked that despite the significant global changes and the pandemic that both countries face, unseen in a century, China and Cambodia are on the path of building a community with a shared future, setting an example of forging a new type of international relations. He also emphasized the importance of fully tapping the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the China-Cambodia free trade agreement for enhancing bilateral trade to a new level.

According to the Chinese leader, his country will now boost the import sector with more high-quality agricultural products from Cambodia, including more cooperation with the Asian country aimed to improve people's welfare and implement such projects related to roads and education in rural areas to help develop agriculture in Cambodia and lift farmers out of poverty. He said China would continue to support Cambodia's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

China's President exposed his willingness to explore new models of people-to-people and cultural exchanges with Cambodia against the backdrop of the pandemic. He reiterated his support to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its role in regional cooperation architecture, expressing his hope for the bloc to play a more prominent role in regional and international affairs.

On the other part, the Cambodian Prime Minister hails China on the successful hosting of the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics and the successful convening of the "two sessions." He added that under President Xi's administration, there had been a fast growth of Cambodia-China bilateral trade and smooth progress of major projects under the framework of jointly building the Belt and Road, which have allowed to prove the achievements of their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

PM Hun Sen announced his country is ready to use the 65th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between the two countries next year as an opportunity to deepen exchanges and cooperation.