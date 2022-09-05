Cambodia and Cuba Vow to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Both parties also talked about ways to enhance cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Cuba.

On Sunday, Cambodian Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Chum Sounry said that his country and Cuba have vowed to bolster bilateral ties and cooperation for mutual benefit.

The pledge was made during a meeting in Phnom Penh between Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn and Cuba's First Deputy Foreign Minister Gerardo Penalver Portal on Friday.

They discussed "the preparation for the upcoming exchange of high level visits between the two countries with the strong expectation these historical visits would pave the way for the strengthening of bilateral ties," Soundry said.

Both countrys spoke highly of a long lasting friendship between the two nations and sound bilateral cooperation, particularly in the sectors of health, education and sports, and expressed interest for better cooperation, he added.

Penalver Portal appreciated Cambodia's remarkable success in fighting COVID-19 and socio-economic development, and Sokhonn said he was impressed with Cuba's economic strength.

The meeting was followed by the second bilateral political consultations between Cambodian Foreign Ministry Standing Secretary of State Ouch Borith and Penalver Portal. The Cuban official paid a working visit to Cambodia from Sept. 1 to 3.