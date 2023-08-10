Cambodia: A Woman Parliament President for 1st Time in History

"Khuon Sudary will become the president of the National Assembly in the new term, which is a practice to enhance the role of women"

On late Wednesday, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said that Khuon Sudary will take office as the president of the National Assembly of Cambodia in the new five-year-term National Assembly, becoming the first woman to hold this top job in the country.

Sudary, who is 70 years old, is currently the second vice-president of the National Assembly and a member of the Standing Committee of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP).

"Khuon Sudary will become the president of the National Assembly in the new term, which is a practice to enhance the role of women," Sen said in an official released voice message.

According to Sen, Cheam Yeap, the current first vice-president, will retain his position in the new term; and Vong Sauth, current Minister of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation, will assume the second vice-president of this legislative body.

Sen also stated that the new-term National Assembly and government will be formed on Aug 21 and Aug 22, respectively.

The announcement came after the ruling CPP led by the prime minister won a landslide victory in the July 23 general election, gaining 120 out of 125 seats in the National Assembly.