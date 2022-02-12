Calls for Strike in Dominican Rep. Over High Food Prices

Falpo calls for a 48-hour strike is in protest at the economic situation in the Dominican Republic in the face of rising fuel and food prices.

On Friday, the Broad Front of Popular Struggle (Falpo) maintained the call for a strike on 1 and 2 of March in the municipality of San Francisco de Macoris, situated in the northeast of the Dominican Republic. The call for a municipal strike is in rejection of the increase in the cost of living in the republic.

Falpo reiterated that the 48-hour strike is in protest at the economic situation due to the increase in the family basket and fuel prices, among other things that are affecting its population and the most vulnerable.

"The aim is to tell the authorities that the country is falling apart under their indifferent gaze and the call for a municipal strike for 1 and 2 March is maintained," said Falpo spokesman Raúl Monegro.

Al Gobierno @luisabinader y @PRM_Oficial que atienda necesidades del pueblo.

En 18 meses en Presidencia, van préstamos $20 mil millones dólares (Mil 140 millones pesos) ni obras ni soluciones! #HuelgaVa #SanFranciscoDeMacoris #SoloElPuebloSalvaAlPueblo pic.twitter.com/widAZTUnDf — FALPO (@FALPOsfm) February 10, 2022

To the Government @luisabinader and @PRM_Oficial that meets the needs of the people.

In 18 months in Presidency, there are loans of $20 billion dollars (1140 million pesos) neither works nor solutions! #HuelgaVa #SanFranciscoDeMacoris #SoloElPuebloSalvaAlPueblo

In recent days, the protesters have carried out street protests, which have included the burning of tires in the streets, among other actions.

The popular organization, in a tweet, demanded that the government of President Luis Abinader attend to the needs of the people.

#RepúblicaDominicana | Ministro de interior y Policía @chuvasquez alega que las protestas en #SanFrancisco son financiadas por importantes figuras de la oposición y que no buscan reivindicaciones sociales ¿pero cuáles son las causas de las protestas?

Abro hilo �� (1) @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/XGDihj3ehr — Deisy Toussaint (@deisy_telesur) February 11, 2022

#RepúblicaDominicana | Minister of the Interior and Police @chuvasquez alleges that the protests in #SanFrancisco are financed by important opposition figures and that they do not seek social demands, but what are the causes of the protests?

I open thread �� (1) @teleSURtv

Falpo denounces that within the 18 months in the presidency, Abinader has received loans for 20 million dollars, but neither works nor solutions have been set in motion.

The Dominican Minister of the Interior and Police, Jesús Vásquez, alleged on Friday that the protests in San Francisco de Macorís are financed by important opposition figures and that they are not seeking social demands.

"Those who stole the country are not going to steal the peace of the Dominican Republic. As we have said, there are those who are financing these protests, they have done so in an isolated manner," denounced the official.