The Dominican Republic to Honor Indigenous Leader Enriquillo

"Enriquillo is a symbol of resistance in America for his struggle against the genocidal, oppressive and abusive actions by the colonizing institutions," a Presidential decree stated.

The Dominican Republic's President Luis Abinader signed a decree to commemorate the struggle led by Taino Indigenous leader Enriquillo against Spanish colonization in the 16th century.

On Friday, Abinader approved the construction of a mausoleum in honor of Enriquillo and the creation of a chair dedicated to the life of the cacique whose works will be taught in schools.

"Enriquillo is a symbol of resistance in America for his struggle against the genocidal, oppressive and abusive actions propitiated by the colonizing institutions and executed by their armies against the Tainos and African slaves," the Official document stated.

The Caribbean Island has several monuments dedicated to Indigenous leaders of that time, and the country's largest lake is named after Enriquillo.

International affairs analyst & polyglot @KennthPierre offers his perspective on being Haitian in the Dominican Republic pic.twitter.com/B8Q4Wrnp3O — Danny Shaw (@dannyshawcuny) December 2, 2021

The decree highlighted that Spanish conquerors carried out "genocidal actions" to dominate the Hispaniola island.

In October, Santo Domingo mayor Manuel Jimenez and senator Antonio Taveras asked to rename the "Faro a Colon", a gigantic monument in honor of the admiral. They proposed "Faro de las Americas" to recognize native peoples' dignity.

Enriquillo, born Guarocuya, was the nephew of the cacique Caonabo and Anacaona, rulers of the Jaragua, which was one of the Indigenous territories into which the island was divided before the arrival of Christopher Columbus.

Between 1519 and 1533, he led Indigenous troops in the Bahoruco mountain range to fight Spanish troops with guerrilla tactics.