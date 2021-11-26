Ibero-American Foreign Ministers Meet in Dominican Republic

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla is leading the Cuban delegation to the First Meeting of Ibero-American Foreign Ministers, which began Friday in the Dominican Republic.

Through Twitter, the Cuban Foreign Ministry informed that the meeting will address issues related to the promotion of cooperation, towards the XXVIII Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government in 2022.

The meeting will also provide an opportunity to discuss post-pandemic recovery and discuss proposals and initiatives aimed at strengthening multilateralism, democracy and people's well-being.

The region's foreign ministers will discuss proposals recently made by the heads of finance, aimed at addressing the economic and debt crises, as well as the issues discussed at the ministerial meetings on health and culture.

Progress will also be made in the selection process of the new Ibero-American Secretary General to replace Rebeca Grynspan, following her appointment as Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

Aprueban #CancilleresIberoamericanos declaración que llama a Estados a revisar sin demora y abstenerse de aplicar medidas unilaterales económicas, comerciales y financieras que afectan capacidad de los países para enfrentar la pandemia de la #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/xBxPzBk7vF — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) November 26, 2021

"Ibero-American foreign ministers approve declaration calling on States to review without delay and refrain from applying unilateral economic, trade and financial measures that affect countries' capacity to confront the #COVID19 pandemic."

On Thursday afternoon, Rodríguez Parrilla announced his arrival in Santo Domingo to participate in the meeting.

"I am arriving in the Dominican Republic, where I will participate in the First Meeting of Ibero-American Ministers of Foreign Affairs. We will discuss issues of interest in view of the XXVIII #SummitRD2022," wrote the head of Cuba's diplomacy.