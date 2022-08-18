COVID-19 2nd Booster for At-risk Individuals Only - SAGE

Concerning COVID-19, WHO's main advisory group on vaccines and immunization recommends a second booster shot only for people at "the highest risk."

The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) recommendation states that only populations at "the highest risk" should be offered a second jab after their initial vaccination and one booster dose.

SAGE experts said that these recommendations only apply to the vaccines currently available, designed for the initial Covid-19 strain, since it is not known what characteristics future variants of the coronavirus might have.

The advisory group chairman Alejandro Cravioto said that "the recommendation aims to control the pandemic and mortality among high-risk populations."

Second booster doses should be offered first to the elderly and immunocompromised persons, also pregnant women and persons who suffer from diabetes, hypertension, cardiac, pulmonary and renal diseases, SAGE says.

According to Cravioto, WHO already advises that all adults receive the Covid-19 vaccine, which in most cases consists of two doses including a booster shot four to six months later.