US: First Lady, Jill Biden, Positive for COVID-19

The U.S. First Lady tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks after President Joe Biden was infected with the virus for the second time.

The White House said Tuesday that Jill Biden, aged 71, tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The First Lady's communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said a rapid antigen test was negative, although a more detailed PCR test was positive.

The official also said that Jill Biden, who "has two vaccinations, two boosters," is developing mild symptoms. She will receive the oral antiviral pill Paxlovid and remain in isolation for at least five days.

The First Lady tested positive during her vacation in South Carolina. According to her communications director, her return to the White House will come after two consecutive negative results.

U.S. President Joe Biden, 79, tested positive on July 21, though he continued his duties in isolation at the White House.

He tested positive again on July 30, following four days of negative tests; Joe Biden was then isolated again for about two weeks and tested negative on August 6.