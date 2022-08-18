Russia Hit Its Record Daily COVID-19 Cases

On Thursday, the anti-coronavirus crisis center in Russia registered a new record in daily COVID-19 cases, reporting 35 809 confirmed cases. The latest numbers have spiked the total amount of total of cases.
The records indicate that this has been the highest growth since March 16, when 36 519 daily confirmed cases were reported. During the past days, at least 3 273 people have been hospitalized in Russia due to the COVID-19 virus.
About 42 regions of the country have reported a growth in hospitalizations; on the other hand, 42 hospitalizations relative to COVID-19 have decreased.
According to the report issued by the anti-coronavirus crisis center in Moscow, COVID-19 cases have increased by 9 080 compared with 10 241, raising the toll to 2 937 355.
Over the past days, the recoveries from COVID-19 have increased by 21 491, raising the total to 18 216 241.