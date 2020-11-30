Hostilities Won't Stop Venezuela's Upcoming Elections

The combined forces of the U.S., the Organization of American States (OAS), and the European Union (EU) can no longer block Venezuela's electoral train.

The international campaign of discredit against the Venezuelan electoral process, encouraged by the U.S. and the European Union (EU), gains strength one week ahead of the legislative elections scheduled for December 6.

"Chavism won't guarantee biosecurity measures," "The voting machines will fail," "Maduro seeks to settle his government after the parliamentary elections," are some headlines shown by the Miami-Bogota-Madrid media in the last days.

"These media have intensified their strategy to incite the people not to vote. They are bursting with fake news, infamies, attacks, and distortions about our nation. They are angry at the freedom and sovereignty of the people of Bolivar," Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza condemned.

The hostility towards the electoral process that Venezuela is experiencing has a long history. The most recent sabotage against the democratic process occurred in September when President Donald Trump sanctioned National Electoral Council (NEC) officials under the pretext that they "undermined Venezuela's independence and democratic order."

Shortly before, Organization of American States (OAS) Secretary Luis Almagro reiterated his support for Juan Guaido, self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela, and he warned that the normalization of relations with Nicolas Maduro's government "would devastate for the democracies of the hemisphere."

����Political organizations, external observers and experts from the @ve_cne perform machine audits one week ahead of Venezuela's parliamentary elections in which a new National Assembly will be voted in, to take office in January 2021. @LeonelTeleSUR pic.twitter.com/jAIlsv9IE6 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 29, 2020

Colombian President Ivan Duque also tried to look good in the eyes of Washington by calling the Venezuelan electoral process a "spectacle at the service of the dictatorship." "I ask the international community not to endorse the Venezuelan elections. It is a prefabricated orchestra. Colombia does not recognize that process, and it rejects the calling of elections by a dictator whom we do not recognize as president of Venezuela," Duque commented, following the lead of Almagro. EU also insisted on its position of not recognizing the legitimacy of the elections, despite repeated invitations from Caracas to send an observers' commission to the December 6 elections. The European block urged Venezuela to postpone the election date because "we need more time to form an electoral observation mission of 200 people. The invitation needs to be made at least five or six months in advance." President Nicolas Maduro's government rejected "the EU conditions, which reflect its biased position. This is an unacceptable attitude that does not correspond to the spirit of our invitation."