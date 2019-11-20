Buenos Aires Subway Workers on Strike Over Asbestos Presence

The conflict has escalated after the government and the company running the subway in the capital has not addressed any of the workers' demands.

Subway workers in Buenos Aires interrupted services on Wednesday in several lines to denounce the health hazards they face at work due to the presence of carcinogenic materials.

The Union of Subway Workers (AGTSyP) stated that due to a lack of response from the government and the company to their demands due to the presence of asbestos, which has affected several employees, they decided to stage a strike on Wednesday.

The subway workers demand a bid to replace several cars that operate in lines B and C, a plan to eliminate the asbestos, and a joint commission on health and security at the workplace, among other requests.

Labor's rights have been at the center of the massive mobilizations against the conservative government that have taken place in the capital and else where, although the presidential election that brought a new leftist leader to the government has at least temporarily halted the protests.

Argentina’s economy has been in crisis ever since former President Macri signed a multibillion-dollar IMF deal, forcing the country to adopt neoliberal economic reforms. Since then the country has experienced runaway inflation, rising unemployment, and negative growth.