Buenos Aires Subway Lines Paralyzed Due To Union Protests

The six lines of the Buenos Aires subway, Argentina's capital city's primary transport system, were paralyzed this Wednesday to prevent their workers over 60 years old from working amid the COVID-19.

Employees of the subway and pre-metro announced that they would interrupt the service to denounce the Metrovías company's pressures, which demand the incorporation of 60-year-old workers to their jobs amid the pandemic.

"From the Association, we denounce the illegal and irresponsible attitude taken by the company, which sanctioned the employees over 60 years of age, who are at-risk groups, after having pressured and intimidated them to resume their usual tasks," they said in a statement shared on their social networks.

According to protesters, the measure is to protect their colleagues' health and life, for which there will be a "total stoppage of the six subway lines and the pre-metro between six and nine in the morning."

The members of this union, known as the metro-delegates, also recalled the 330 cases of COVID-19 infection among their members; they regretted six fatal cases, of which three were over 60 years of age.

Of the total number of their employees, the number of infections represents almost ten percent, much higher than the capital average. The number of positive cases of the coronavirus reaches three percent of the population, they denounced.

Paro de subte y Premetro de 6:00 a 9:00. La medida de fuerza gremial responde a la iniciativa de la empresa Metrovías de citar a trabajar a los mayores de 60 años que se encuentran en sus casas por ser vulnerables ante la pandemia. pic.twitter.com/JL35ekEY00 — Televisión Pública (@TV_Publica) February 3, 2021

Also, they considered that, if the situation worsens, the groups of that age range are the ones that Metrovías will illegally summon, suffering a lethality rate of 5.65 percent.

"We regret having to carry out this measure, and we apologize to those who are affected," they added, calling on the company and the capital's government to reflect on the illegality of putting the health of their colleagues at risk.

In statements to the press, the secretary-general of the union, Roberto Pianelli, said that the pressures began 15 days ago, with the sending of a message via Telegram announcing the decision to deduct money from the salaries of these workers.

The suspension of the duty to attend work for risk groups had been extended by the Argentine government last December. People over 60 years of age are included in this group and have benefited since implementing the measure in March 2020.