British Postal Workers Strike to Demand Better Pay

In case the employers remain intransigent, the CWU workers will also hold strikes on Dec. 9, 11, 14, 15, 23, and 24.

On Wednesday, some 115,000 workers of the British company Royal Mail began a 48-hour strike to demand better working conditions and a wage increase to offset rising inflation.

In recent months, they have staged several strikes that have affected the delivery of letters and parcels across the United Kingdom. However, Royal Mail indicated that it will distribute the packages classified as "special delivery".

On Thursday and Friday of last week, thousands of postal workers also participated in another strike demanding a wage increase higher than the inflation rate, which stands at 11.1 percent.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said that its members want an increase that allows them to avoid the deterioration of their purchasing power.

@CWUnews @DaveWardGS how does Billionaire Prime Minister not know Royal Mail is privately owned & won't the public a penny? & how can he say that Postal workers are asking for an unrealistic pay rise? no wonder Thompson and his cronies can get away with ruining our livelihoods https://t.co/s4FsYfEaNz — Tod ◣ ◢ (@tod1877) November 30, 2022

The dispute between the workers and Royal Mail began after the company offered only a 9 percent increase in salary and proposed the obligation to work on Sunday.

CWU secretary Dave Ward called the company's proposal a "devastating blow" to workers and warned that letter delivery before Christmas would be chaotic because Royal Mail managers refused to "treat their employees with respect."