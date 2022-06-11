British Court Gives Green Light to Deport Migrants to Rwanda

Under the scheme designed by London to try to stop the flow of people crossing the English Channel in rubber boats, the deportees will have to stay in refugee camps built in the African country.



British justice on Friday rejected a lawsuit filed by human rights groups, and authorized the government to send migrants who arrive in the United Kingdom illegally to Rwanda.

At the end of the hearing held this Friday at the High Court in London, Judge Jonathan Swift said there is no evidence that the refugees will be mistreated or expelled from the African country, while their asylum applications are processed.

The magistrate said it is important to the public interest that the Interior Ministry be able to implement its decisions on immigration, although he noted that the plaintiffs will be able to appeal their sentence on Monday.

"Dear World, PLEASE know that not all of us in the UK either want or sanction the Rwanda deportation plan. It is #NotInMyName https://t.co/HOiHfKGCfn — Labour.Rejoin #RejoinTheEU (@LabourRejoin) June 11, 2022

The first flight with about thirty migrants on board is scheduled to leave on Tuesday for Kigali.

Under the scheme designed by London to try to stop the flow of people crossing the English Channel in rubber boats, the deportees will have to stay in refugee camps built in the African country.

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and human rights groups such as Care4Calais and Detention Action consider, however, that the plan, for which the United Kingdom will give Rwanda some 158 million dollars, is unfeasible, inhumane and a waste of British taxpayers’ money.

In a statement this Friday before the court, the UNHCR clarified that it does not support the deportation of migrants, as the British authorities wanted to imply in the notifications sent to asylum seekers.

��BREAKING�� #UNHCR have intervened in our High Court hearing, with

"Serious concerns that asylum seekers transferred from the UK to Rwanda will not have access to fair & efficient procedures... with consequent risks of (being returned to persecution).”https://t.co/3nZdt34Onn — Detention Action (@DetentionAction) June 10, 2022

The British Home Secretary, Priti Patel, celebrated Judge Swift’s verdict, and after affirming that the African country is safe, she stressed that nothing and no one will prevent the government from putting an end to human trafficking.

According to what was revealed during the oral hearing this Friday, the Immigration authorities canceled the deportation order of five of the 130 migrants who would be on the list.

The High Court in London is due to hear another lawsuit on Monday against the government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.