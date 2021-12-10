British Court Authorizes Extradition Of Assange To The US

The judges' decision amounts to ratifying that the United States has the right to prosecute and confine journalists for revealing CIA activities and crimes against humanity.

On Friday, the High Court of Justice in London approved extraditing Julian Assange to the United States. The London Court of Appeal returned the case of Assange's extradition to the US to a lower court in Westminster, while the WikiLeaks founder remains incarcerated.

According to the Court, the United States offers sufficient guarantees that Assange will not be subjected to the harsh regime known as "special administrative measures" when in custody in the country. Assange's defense, however, still has the right to challenge the verdict by filing an appeal.

As soon as the judicial decision was known, Reporters Without Borders (RWB) expressed its rejection of the possibility of extraditing the Australian journalist to the United States.

"We condemn today’s UK High Court decision to allow the extradition of Julian Assange to the U.S., which will prove historic for all the wrong reasons. We fully believe that Julian Assange has been targeted for his contributions to journalism," RWB Secretary Christophe Deloire said, stressing that this case may have "dangerous consequences for the future of press freedom in the world."

Stella Morris, fiancée of the most famous journalist in the world, Wikileaks' Julian Assange, on International Human Rights Day about British decision to de facto affirm rights of NATO nations to torture and kill journalists for revealing CIA secrets.

"This decision is announced the day when the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to two journalists and when 111 governments are invited to the US-led Summit for Democracy. There could not be a bigger symbol of contradiction," he added.

In statements to the press made outside the Court, lawyer Stella Morris, who is also fiancée of Julian Assange, highlighted that the judges' decision amounts to ratifying that the United States has the right to prosecute and confine journalists for revealing CIA activities and crimes against humanity.

"How can it be fair? How can it be right? How can it be possible to extradite Julian to the same country that planned to kill him?," she said.

