Britain Unveils New 50 Pence Coin to Celebrate Brexit

Britain unveiled Sunday a commemorative 50 pence coin to mark the country’s imminent departure from the European Union (EU).

The coin bears the inscription “Peace, prosperity, and friendship with all nations” and the Brexit date of Jan. 31, 2020.

The country’s Finance Minister Sajid Javid said that about three million of the coins will enter circulation in the United Kingdom (U.K.) starting from Friday, with another seven million being distributed later in the year.

“Leaving the European Union is a turning point in our history and this coin marks the beginning of this new chapter,” Javid said.

Javid, who is Master of the Mint, was given the first batch of coins and will present one to Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week.

The finance ministry had originally planned to mint a coin inscribed on March 29, 2019, the initial date of Brexit before Britain asked to extend its EU membership.

Javid later ordered production to celebrate a new deadline of Oct. 31, but another delay impeded the launch.

After more than three years of bitter disagreements over how, when and if Brexit should take place, Johnson signed this week the treaty paving the way for the U.K .to leave on Jan. 31.

The European Parliament for its part is expected to approve the Withdrawal Agreement on Wednesday.