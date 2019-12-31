France's Macron: I Want Solid Ties With Post-Brexit Britain

During his traditional end-of-year televised address to the nation, the French president spoke about different subjects regarding the last 12 months

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that he wanted a strong relationship with post-Brexit Britain.

During his traditional end-of-year televised address to the nation, Macron said: "The UK's exit from the European Union is a test for our country. I will strive to maintain a strong relationship between our two countries.

He also acknowledged the "anger" of the anti-government protesters, and warned he will continue with his "zero tolerance" policy toward hate speech and violent actions.

Macron said to be taking all these violent demonstrations as a valuable lesson for the new year.

Without directly naming the yellow vest protests Macron condemned, what according to him, is the violence of the movement that claims to speak "on behalf the people" but actually acts on behalf of an "odious crowd" that attacks officials, police, journalists, etc.

Wishing 2020 to the French

He added that France "wants to build a better future," but to do so, people must respect each other and remember the lessons taught by the prior generations who fought for today's freedom.

Macron also pledged to move forward with his reform agenda in 2019 after a tough year in which his approval ratings fell considerably.

Nearly 20 months after he became France's youngest president, Macron's popularity is at the lowest level on record in modern French history. By the end of December, it stood at only 24%, compared to 47% a year earlier.