On Wednesday, Climate Change Committee (CCC) published a report criticizing the British government for its lack of preparation in tackling climate change.

The Committee, which is is an independent statutory body set up to advise on emissions targets, said that Britain's first 40-degree Celsius day in the summer of 2022 "was the clearest indication that climate change has arrived in this country."

The committee, It also reports to the British government on progress being made in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and preparing for climate change.

"Last year's record-breaking temperatures brought unprecedented heat-related deaths, wildfire incidents and significant infrastructure disruption," the report said. "The impacts of climate change will intensify over coming decades, leaving the UK vulnerable without better resilience planning and preparation."

"The Government's lack of urgency on climate resilience is in sharp contrast to the recent experience in this country. People, nature and infrastructure face damaging impacts as climate change takes hold. These impacts will only intensify in the coming decades," said Baroness Brown, chair of the CCC's Adaptation Committee.

"This has been a lost decade in preparing for and adapting to the known risks that we face from climate change. Each month that passes without action locks in more damaging impacts and threatens the delivery of other key government objectives, including Net Zero," Brown said, adding that the British government is to publish its third National Adaptation Program this summer.

"This is a make-or-break moment to avoid a further five years of lackluster planning and preparation for the changing climate by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA)," the CCC report.