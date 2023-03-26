Block Gas Alliance Blocks Private Airport in Vienna

"Behind closed doors, the gas lobby wants to impose its destructive fossil fuel interests once again," the climate activists denounced.

On Sunday, thirteen climate activists from the Block Gas Alliance stuck to the pavement of the access road to Vienna airport's private terminal to protest against a conference of gas companies and operators that will begin on Monday.

As lobbyists, investors and executives travel to Vienna in private jets, "countless people cannot pay the gas bill," denounced the climate activists, who could be prosecuted by the authorities for violating the law regulating rallies.

On Saturday, another 30 Austrian activists blocked a bridge over the Danube canal that runs through the center of Vienna. They poured harmless green paint over the iconic river.

Protests are expected to intensify on Monday, when the European Gas Conference begins, gathering businessmen who will discuss the security of gas supply to Europe.

❗️�� Vienna Airport private terminal shut down by people from #BlockGas!



✊ Around 40 people are blocking gas lobbyists' private jets to disturb their convenient arrival in Vienna for the #EuropeanGasConference that's planned to take place in Vienna 27– 29 March. #w2603 pic.twitter.com/BDpcKE6ZBZ — Block Gas Alliance (@block_gas) March 26, 2023

Block Gas Alliance spokesman Anselm Schindler denounced the Vienna conference as just an attempt to whitewash an unsustainable capitalist industry.

"Here in Vienna, behind closed doors, the gas lobby wants to impose its destructive fossil fuel interests once again," he said, representing an association of European activists seeking climate justice and social justice.

From March 27 to 29, the European Gas Conference will be held in a hotel whose name has not been revealed. Journalists will not have access to this event, which will be harshly criticized by hundreds of activists arriving from all over Europe.