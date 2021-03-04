Brazil Is the New World Epicenter of the Coronavirus Pandemic

Brazil became this Wednesday the new world epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, surpassing the United States in new daily infections while setting another record in the number of daily deaths from Covid-19.

The Johns Hopkins University count indicated that the U.S. counted 63,816 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, while Brazil's National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) reported 71,704 new cases the same period.

Brazil also registered another record number of daily deaths due to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, with 1,910 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest number officially reported since the beginning of the country's respiratory disease in March last year.

Thus, the South American giant accumulates a total of 10,718,630 Covid-19 infections, with 259,271 deaths, according to Conass.

One year after COVID-19 hit #Brazil, the country is "setting another wrenching record" of cases and deaths. Scientists caution that the "crisis is a warning to the whole world," report @leticiadlcasado, @londonoe, and @manuelaandreoni for @nytimes.https://t.co/mAQ9qfUiGD pic.twitter.com/FeOoKYglK6 — Global Americans (@GlobalAmericans) March 4, 2021

The deputy for the opposition Workers' Party (PT), Alexandre Padilha, held Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro responsible for the health tragedy that the country is experiencing.

"Bolsonaro needs to answer for crimes against the health of the Brazilian people," said Padilha, who was health minister during the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

"Brazil, governed by genocide, is, as of today, the country with the highest number of new cases of covid in the world. We surpassed the United States, Bolsonaro, are you happy?" said the legislator.

The Brazilian president, for his part, maintained Wednesday his denialist idea and blamed the press for the situation.

"They created panic, didn't they? The problem is there, we are sorry, but you cannot live in panic. Like the 'stay at home' policy again. The staff will die of starvation, of depression," Bolsonaro said.

Regarding vaccination, the Ministry of Health announced an agreement to buy 100,000,000 doses of the Pfizer biologic, which will be delivered throughout this year. State and municipal authorities are also negotiating the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines on their own.