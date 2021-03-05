'Stop Whining' Bolsonaro Says as Thousands of Brazilians Die

"How long are you going to keep crying?... The Bible itself says in 365 passages that there is no need to fear," the far-right President said.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrated his political handling of the pandemic through contradictory actions related to epidemiological restrictions.

Besides arguing that physical distancing is a "cowardly" measure, the far-right Capitan asked Brazilians to stop complaining about COVID-19 and called those calling on him to buy more vaccines "idiots."

"You have to face the problems. Enough of whims and complaining all the time. How long are you going to keep crying?... The Bible itself says in 365 passages that there is no need to fear," Bolsonaro said.

"We will fight the virus, but not in this ignorant, stupid, and suicidal way," he added, referring to the subnational governors who decreed measures to restrict physical mobility and distancing.

Notwithstanding the above, a few hours after those statements, the Culture Secretary announced that it will not analyze projects that could involve grant funding for artists in cities that are trying to fight the pandemic.

To justify this decision, the ministerial regulation argues that artistic activities involving contact with people are subject to epidemiological restrictions decreed by subnational governments.

Culture Secretary Mario Frias allowed that measure despite the fact that he is aligned with Bolsonaro's anti-lockdown discourse and uses it "on social networks to attack governors," as Folha de Sao Paulo recalled.

"If you are going to stay home, then there is no budget for projects that create agglomeration," Culture Promotion Secretary Andre Pocuincula tweeted.