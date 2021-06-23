Brazil: Gov't Deal to Purchase Covaxin Under Inquiry

According to a document from the attorney general’s press office, the vaccines' price caught the prosecutors' attention, as the $15 per vaccine dose was higher than the purchase of other vaccines.

Brazilian federal prosecutors reportedly started a probe involving India's Bharat Biotech and a contract worth $320m for 20 million Covaxin doses. This, as part of a Senate Inquiry over irregularities in the government handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The documents highlight that other ministries ignored past irregularities regarding Bharat Biotech's intermediary in Brazil. Precisa said in a statement that the contracts with the federal government "followed all formal paths and was carried out transparently."

La CPI de Covid19 descubrió un esquema de sobrefacturación en 1000% sobre la compra de la vacuna Covaxin. Un funcionario afirmó que Bolsonaro estaba al tanto. El ministro de Casa Civil, Lorenzoni, cita a la biblia para eximir al gobierno y amenaza con investigar al funcionario. — Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR) June 23, 2021

"Covid's CPI19 uncovered a 1000% overbilling scheme on the purchase of Covaxin vaccine. An official claimed that Bolsonaro was aware of it. Minister of Casa Civil, Lorenzoni, cites the bible to exonerate the government and threatens to investigate the official."

However, Federal prosecutor Luciana Loureiro Oliveira recalled on June 16 that back in 2017, Precisa, using a proxy company, signed a contract with the Ministry of Health to acquire medicines that were never delivered. Moreover, the contract for the purchase of Covaxin was signed even before Brazil's health agency, Anvisa, approved the vaccine.

“The history of irregularities involving Precisa partners and the high price paid for the contracted doses require a thorough investigation in both civil and criminal matters,” Oliveira said.