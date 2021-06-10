Lawyers in Brazil to Bring Bolsonaro to the International Court

According to the Rede Brasil Atual portal, the International Court in the Netherlands has already convicted in all its history several world leaders for crimes against humanity, including genocide.

Brazil Lawyers Order (BLO) intends to bring President Jair Bolsonaro, who keeps his irresponsible handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil, to the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity.

BLO will wait for the final report from the Parliamentary Investigation Commission(PIC) to assess the government´s management on the pathogen to direct their actions to world courts.

According to the site, a lawyers team from the organization is working on the issue and concluded that Bolsonaro did commit such transgressions in the fight against SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus responsible for the disease.

Brazil’s Bolsonaro is under investigation by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity. He didn’t even lock kids in cages and separate them from their parents.@CREWcrew, can you lodge complaints with the ICC?https://t.co/lR2TF6MlcE — RiverAngel (@RiverAngel6) May 20, 2021

Therefore, there was negligence to acquire vaccines, minimize the seriousness of the pandemic, lack of incentive to adopt restrictive measures, and promote the so-called non-scientifically proven evidence early treatment.

Likewise, he acted indolently during the Amazon crisis, with wildfires consuming vast swaths of rainforests, failing to provide resources, and contributing to the indigenous population genocide.

According to BLO, the President and his government´s omission and irresponsibility have cost Brazil so far 474 thousand deaths due to Covid-19 mismanagement (presently nearing 480 thousand).