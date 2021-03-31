Brazilians Reject the 1964 Coup d'Etat Celebrations

The U.S.-backed coup started a brutal dictatorship that lasted for 21 years until 1985. The military who committed crimes against humanity were never tried.

Brazil's progressive social and political organizations on Wednesday called for protests to reject the 1964 coup d'etat celebrations and demand the resignation of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The Causa Operaria Party (PCO) pointed out that the Brazilian right-wing and the Armed Forces continue to commemorate March 31 as if it were "a heroic deed" that could be repeated at any time.

In this sense, the new Defense Minister Walter Braga said that the 1964 coup "must be understood and celebrated" because it avoided a "scenario of insecurities and serious political, social, and economic instability" which represented "a real threat to peace and democracy".

These statements occur while the Bolsonaro administration is going through a serious crisis, which resulted in the replacement of six ministers and the replacement of the three heads of the Armed Forces.

Who celebrates the military coup. He is a traitor to Brazil, an enemy of democracy and freedom. To celebrate dictatorship is to condone torture, murder, censorship. Brazil will not allow a tyrant like @jairbolsonaro to plunge our country into darkness. @washingtonpost @cnnbrk @FT pic.twitter.com/w0GjLOihwi — @Maestro_ Venilton_leal & (@Veniltonleal2) March 31, 2021

The sign reads, "Never again a dictatorship. Recalling so as not to forget."

Leftist activists also warn that Bolsonaro is promoting alliances with the most conservative civilian and military sectors to prevent the possible victory of Lula da Silva in the 2022 presidential elections.

On March 31, 1964, the Brazilian military carried out a coup d'état against President Joao Goulart. Backed by the U.S. anti-subversive strategy, their action started a brutal dictatorship that lasted for 21 years until 1985.

In 2014, the National Truth Commission (CNV) issued a report highlighting that the dictatorship was responsible for 434 murders and hundreds of cases of arbitrary detentions and torture. Unlike Argentina, Uruguay, or Chile, however, Brazil never tried the military accused of human rights violations.