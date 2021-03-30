Brazil's Three Top Armed Forces Officials Resign

The decision comes after Bolsonaro fired on Monday the defense minister Gen. Fernando Azevedo e Silva and replaced other cabinet members.

On Tuesday, Brazil's Defense Minister announced the resignation of the three heads of the armed forces, the army Gen. Edson Leal Pujol; the navy Adm. Ilques Barbosa and the air-force Lt-Brig Antônio Carlos Bermudez. The news has triggered unprecedented political turmoil.

The decision comes after Bolsonaro fired on Monday the defense minister Gen. Fernando Azevedo e Silva and replaced other cabinet members. "I preserved the Armed Forces as State institutions," said Azevedo upon his departure. Local media outlets highlight that Bolsonaro wanted to give a significant "show of strength" with such tectonic changes on his cabinet.

"Brazil | Fall of the three commanders of the Armed Forces. A consequence of Bolsonaro's decision who yesterday replaced the Minister of Defense, Azevedo."

The far-right president reportedly seeks to strengthen his alliance with the so-called Centrao, the parliamentary right that supports the government and commands the Deputies and the Senate.

On the other hand, Pujol, the head of the army, had publicly criticized the military's politicization and supported stricter measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in contrast to Bolsonaro's disregard of the spread of the disease.

Although the statement released today does not detail the reasons for the resignation, it is the first time since 1985 that the three head of the Armed Fores leaves their positions simultaneously.