Brazilians Back to the Streets Against Bolsonaro

Demonstrators mobilized in at least 70 cities holding rallies to demand an immediate and free COVID-19 vaccination for the entire population. The far-right president has dismissed the scope of the pandemic since its beginning as the death toll rises to over 244 000 people since March 2020.

Brazilians backed the streets on Saturday demanding impeachment for President Jair Bolsonaro as well as the COVID-19 immunization campaign.

#Brasil l En Caruarú también se movilizan contra el Jair Bolsonaro. 70 procesos de impeachment contra el mandatario esperan por el análisis del pdte de la Cámara de los Diputados para avanzar. Las acusaciones contra Bolsonaro van de la Amazonía a su actuación durante la pandemia. pic.twitter.com/2PvcvL3EXU — André Vieira (@AndreteleSUR) February 20, 2021

"In Caruarú they also mobilize against Jair Bolsonaro. 70 impeachment proceedings against the president are waiting for the analysis of the president of the Chamber of Deputies to move forward. The accusations against Bolsonaro range from the Amazon to his actions during the pandemic."

teleSUR's correspondent in Brazil André Vieira reports that the protests "also demand the return of the emergency relief suspended by the government of Jair Bolsonaro. 14 million people are unemployed in Brazil. For many, it was the only source of survival."

Over 70 impeachment requests have been submitted to the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies alleging Bolsonaro's erratic management of the COVID-19 pandemic; police brutality and racism, the destruction of the Amazon rainforest, and the spike of poverty. It is estimated that 40 million Brazilians live in extreme poverty. Demonstrations are expected to continue on Sunday.