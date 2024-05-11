Floods in Southern Brazil: Deaths Figures Rise to 137

The Civil Defense of Rio Grande do Sul reported that the number of people affected by the floods that plague the state is over 2 million, while the deads figures rose to 137, informed the same entity.

At least 141 people remain missing, while more than 400,000 have been displaced, of whom some 340,000 have had to take refuge in the homes of friends and family and some 71,000 in makeshift shelters by the authorities.

The state government of Rio Grande has created a website where it has specified data of interest. Following these data, according to the entity, 441 municipalities have been affected within the state, 71,409 people remain sheltered, 339,928 have been evacuated and 70,863 have been rescued.

A maior movimentação de doações já registrada na história do nosso país. Até esta quinta-feira (9), quase 2 mil toneladas de donativos já foram encaminhadas aos gaúchos por órgãos federais.



The largest movement of donations ever recorded in the history of our country. Until this Thursday (9), almost 2 thousand tons of donations have already been sent to the gauchos by federal agencies. Government �� society. All United by the South.

For its part, the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said this Saturday that until last Thursday they have already sent "almost 2,000 tons of donations to Rio Grande do Sul", which is "the largest movement of donations ever recorded in history" in Brazil.

This figure the Brazilian president points out in his X account, after he confirmed on Thursday that he would send the southern state "a financial aid package of 50,000 million reals" (9.800 million dollars).

In line with these actions, this Friday, Governor Eduardo Leite arrived on Friday at the Humanistic Life Center, in Porto Alegre, southeast of the state, where he "spoke with the guests about the conditions and main needs of the place".

The intense rains had decreased for last Thursday, however, for this Saturday they resumed their intensity, concentrating especially in the Vale of Taquarí, considered among the "most affected" regions in the last week; as well as in Porto Alegre, capital of the state.