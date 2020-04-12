Brazilian Death Toll from Coronavirus Surpasses 1,100

The infections are concentrated in Sao Paulo with 8,419 cases and 560 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, Ceara, Amazonas, and Pernambuco.

The Brazilian Ministry of Health said Saturday that the country registered 68 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,124.

Brazil has the highest number of deaths and cases in Latin America, with a mortality rate of 5.4 percent, according to the ministry.

In the last few hours, 1,089 new cases have been registered, bring the count to 20,727.

The infections are concentrated in Sao Paulo with 8,419 cases and 560 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, Ceara, Amazonas, and Pernambuco.

Brazilian authorities confirmed the first case on February 26 and the first death on March 17.

Despite the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO), recently there has been an increase in the number of people on the streets, according to the technology company In Loco, which analyzes and utilizes data sent by mobile phone applications.

According to the company's figures, all Brazilian states recorded an increase in the number of people on the streets in recent days compared to previous weeks.