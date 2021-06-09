    • Live
News > Brazil

Brazil: Supreme Court to Hear Requests to Block Copa America

    A ball in the middle of a soccer field. | Photo: Twitter/ @dev_discourse

Published 9 June 2021 (9 hours 19 minutes ago)
These legal actions were presented by the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB) and the National Confederation of Metalworkers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Brazil's Supreme Court (STF) will hold hearings on two requests to block the Copa America soccer tournament, scheduled to kick off on 13 June.

The full 11-member court will take up the matter in a special virtual session and will have 24 hours to express the ruling on the institution's digital platforms.

The Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB) and the National Confederation of Metalworkers (NCM) presented the two actions against Brazil hosting Copa America on account of the very high incidence of COVID-19 in the country, where almost 475,000 people have died so far.

Argentina and Colombia were expected to host this Copa America edition but, for various reasons, both nations gave up organizing the tournament.

The South American Soccer Confederation (CONMEBOL) then entrusted the event to Brazil, despite being one country most affected by the pandemic.

President Jair Bolsonaro backed this decision, which generated a wave of criticism from the opposition and even from his allies.

Over 16.9 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported to date in Brazil. The country has the second-highest death toll in the world after the United States.

Copa America Brazil Supreme Court Soccer

Jair Bolsonaro

