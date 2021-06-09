Brazil: Supreme Court to Hear Requests to Block Copa America

These legal actions were presented by the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB) and the National Confederation of Metalworkers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Brazil's Supreme Court (STF) will hold hearings on two requests to block the Copa America soccer tournament, scheduled to kick off on 13 June.

The full 11-member court will take up the matter in a special virtual session and will have 24 hours to express the ruling on the institution's digital platforms.

The Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB) and the National Confederation of Metalworkers (NCM) presented the two actions against Brazil hosting Copa America on account of the very high incidence of COVID-19 in the country, where almost 475,000 people have died so far.

Argentina and Colombia were expected to host this Copa America edition but, for various reasons, both nations gave up organizing the tournament.

Bolsonaro's willingness to push the holding of Copa América in Brazil and his direct interference with the direction of the Brazilian Football Confederation, violates FIFA Statute and could take Brazil out of the World Cup! pic.twitter.com/nd6MebVmOj — Nathália Urban (@UrbanNathalia) June 6, 2021