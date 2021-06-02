    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Brazil

Brazil Reports 2,507 More COVID-19 Deaths

  • A senior citizen receives a dose of Chinese-developed COVID-19 vaccine in Brasilia, Brazil, on March 22, 2021.

    A senior citizen receives a dose of Chinese-developed COVID-19 vaccine in Brasilia, Brazil, on March 22, 2021. | Photo: Lucio Tavora/Xinhua

Published 2 June 2021 (2 hours 50 minutes ago)
Opinion

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll.

Brazil on Wednesday reported 2,507 more deaths from COVID-19, taking the nationwide tally to 467,706, the Ministry of Health said.
   
A total of 95,601 new infections were detected, raising the caseload to 16,720,081, the ministry said.

RELATED:
 Bolsonaro Supports Hosting 'Copa America' Tournament in Brazil
   
 

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest caseload, behind the United States and India.
   
The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections since the beginning of this year, with hospitals overwhelmed by patients.
   
According to the ministry, Brazil has administered more than 68.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and over 22.3 million people have received two jabs since the start of the national immunization campaign in January.

Tags

Brazil Covid-19 Health

Xinhua
by teleSUR/MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.