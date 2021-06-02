Brazil Reports 2,507 More COVID-19 Deaths

Brazil on Wednesday reported 2,507 more deaths from COVID-19, taking the nationwide tally to 467,706, the Ministry of Health said.



A total of 95,601 new infections were detected, raising the caseload to 16,720,081, the ministry said.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest caseload, behind the United States and India.



The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections since the beginning of this year, with hospitals overwhelmed by patients.



According to the ministry, Brazil has administered more than 68.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and over 22.3 million people have received two jabs since the start of the national immunization campaign in January.