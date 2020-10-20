Brazil: Minister Calls For Robinho To Be Jailed Over Rape Case

An Italian court sentenced the player to nine years in jail for his participation in a gang rape in 2013 in Italy.

Brazil's Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights Damares Alves Tuesday called for soccer star Robinho to be jailed “immediately” over rape allegations.

Alves's request comes after an Italian court sentenced the player to nine years in jail for his participation in a gang rape in 2013 in Italy.

Early this week, Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte published the transcripts of the telephone conversations used by the Italian court to convict Robinho.

There, the former Real Madrid and Milan AC player downplayed the case because "the woman was completely drunk," a statement that outraged the Minister.

TW: Rape, sexual assault. Robinho should never be mentioned in conversation about anything other than his. https://t.co/R8k27I7178 — Diana Kristinne (@DianaKristinne) October 16, 2020

"The sensation of that comment left me feeling nauseous, I wanted to vomit. It was horrible to read what I read from a player of his stature,” Alves said to local outlets. “Prison immediately, I have no more to say. There is still an appeal, but the leaked audio... what more do you want? Prison."

She also praised Santos Football Club’s decision to terminate Robinho’s contract. "No rapist can be applauded. Does the guy want to go back to the field to pose like a hero?" she said.

A week ago, Robinho joined Santos FC on a symbolic deal, signing a contract worth 225 euros per month. However, once rape news’ came to light the club scrapped the move.

"That is a crime that does not deserve any consideration for the abuser, the rapist. We do not have to make concessions over this type of crime. He has to serve the established penalty, either there or here, immediately," Santos demanded.