News > Brazil

Brazil Judge Orders Transfering Lula From Curitiba to Sao Paulo
Published 7 August 2019
Ex-President Lula has been in prison since April 7, 2018 over corruption charges that leaks and legal experts have exposed as politically motivated. 

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to leave the Federal Police jail in Curitiba to be transferred to a location not yet established in the state of Sao Paulo, a judge in the city of Curitiba ruled Wednesday morning.

The decision of the 12th Federal Court of Curitiba, signed by Judge Carolina Moura Lebbos, analyzed the petitions made by the Regional Superintendence of the Federal Police in Paraná, where Lula has been imprisoned since April 7, 2018, and quoted Lula's defense who asked that the former president be able to serve his sentence near the place where he lives.

Brasil de Fato
by teleSUR / MH
