'Resistance Caravan' Travels Brazil in Support of Lula

The “Resistance Caravan for Land, Decent Housing and Freedom of Lula” began Wednesday a journey of more than 600 miles through 10 northeastern cities, an activity reminiscent of the “Citizens Caravan” that the Brazilian Workers' Party (PT ) leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva carried out in the eighties.

"We'll travel along the paths former President Lula traveled not only during the 2017 Northeast Caravan but also during his political career, such as the 1980s Citizenship Caravan, the election campaigns and other places where he delivered public works to the people when he was president,” the PT congressman Paulo Pimenta said.

"We are touring the interior of Brazil to listen to people and denounce wrongdoings that President Jair Bolsonaro's administration is promoting, such as destruction of social security, dismantling of agrarian reform policies, indiscriminate release of pesticides, delivery of the Amazon to the U.S., criminalization of social movements and threats to journalists who do their job,” the PT lawmaker Joao Daniel announced.

In this occasion, PT lawmakers and militants will follow the path of the Saint Francis River and visit cities such as Juazeiro, Uaua, Canudos, Paulo Afonso, Caninde do Sao Francisco, Poco Redondo and Nossa Senhora da Gloria.

Their activities will take place in camps run by social organizations such as the Landless Workers Movement (MST) and in farming cooperatives linked to the National Confederation of Agricultural Workers (CONTAG).

The caravan will also visit sites related to PT policies such as universities built by former presidents Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff.

Mais cedo, a Caravana da Resistência esteve em Juazeiro, no acampamento Abril Vermelho! Um dos maiores produtores de alimentos da região do perímetro irrigado do Salitre. #LulaLivre pic.twitter.com/pN6Wz4h2FH — Valmir Assunção (@DepValmir) July 31, 2019

Previously, the Resistance Caravan was in the April Vermelho Camp in Juazeiro! One of the largest food producers in the Salitre irrigation perimeter region. Free Lula.

On Wednesday, as the PT caravan was beginning its journey, Lula da Silva posted on social networks a message condemning the latest aggressive statements made by the current Brazilian far-right president.

"Instead of shaming the country with his factory of nonsense, Bolsonaro could do the exercise of counting to 10 before opening his mouth and tweeting. Or he could count to 10 and not even open his mouth. A little respect for the presidential chair that he got by cheating," said Lula who has been deprived of his freedom since April 7, 2018, following a ruling issued by then-judge Sergio Moro.

In the last week, President Bolsonaro has been able to unify various sectors of society against their aggression and aggressive comments.

Besides doubting the death of the Indigenous leader Emira Wajapi, who was killed by illegal miners, the former captain said he knew how a leftist leader, who was disappeared by the dictatorship, died.

"Bolsonaro did not stop there, though. One day later... he made ironical claims about a massacre in which 57 people died," local media Brazil 247 recalled.