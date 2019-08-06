Workers March in Brazil Against Government Pensions Reform 

Trade unions claim that the president's bill violates workers' rights and is a labor rights setback.

Workers marched Tuesday through the streets of Sao Paulo against the pension reform proposed by the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.

The demonstrations, organized by Brazilian unions and social organizations, seek to prevent the approval of the pension reform, as Congress gets set for a second round of debates regarding the controversial bill.

The unions affirm that the bill violates workers' rights and, therefore, represents a setback for labor rights.

The demonstrations were organized by members of the “People Without Fear Front” and of the Workers' Party (PT) that have mobilized since Monday under the slogan - “dictatorship never again. Bolsonaro, we are not afraid of you.”

Unions also gathered at the Sao Paulo airport to pressure the deputies who were heading out to the capital Brasilia.

It is expected that next Thursday the labor protests will be held outside the Congress, where a vote will soon take place that will decide the fate of the executive's pension plan.

Currently in Brazil, workers receive a full retirement that is 80 percent of their highest contribution during the 35 years of contribution for men, and 30 years, for woman.

If the proposal is approved by Brazil's Congress, the minimum retirement age will be 62 for women and 65 for men.

teleSUR correspondent, Brian Mier reporting from Sao Paulo, says that the president's plan would transfer the management of the social security system to the private sector and banks, based on Chile's privatized pension model put in place by the country's former dictator, Augusto Pinochet.