Brazil: Bolsonaro Shows COVID-19 Symptoms, Undergoes New Test

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro Monday reported that he has undergone a new COVID-19 test after presenting 38 degrees of fever and a high percentage of oxygen in the blood (96 percent).

The far-right-wing president also reported that he is taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug whose studies have been halted, as it has been proven that they do not reduce mortality.

Bolsonaro, 65, underwent the PCR tests at the Armed Forces Hospital. The result of his tests will be released on Tuesday.

"Along with the test, I had an X-ray of my lungs, and everything was fine," Bolsonaro explained.

A few hours before announcing he was sick, Bolsonaro was wearing a mask when he greeted his supporters in the Presidential Palace's garden. After reporting the symptoms, he canceled his schedule for the week.

This is the fourth test that Bolsonaro has undergone since the beginning of the health crisis. He performed the three previous tests under pseudonyms. According to the records, they were negative for the disease.

The Brazilian president denies the coronavirus' dangerous symptoms by conceiving it as a "slight flu." So far, however, his country has reported 1,626,071 COVID-19 cases and 65,000 deaths.