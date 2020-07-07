Brazil: Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive To COVID-19

Brazilian president said he has begun treatment with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro Tuesday personally announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"It began with some indisposition on Sunday and worsened on Monday, with fatigue, fever, and muscle pain," he explained.

However, the president still considers that attention given to the pandemic in Brazil is exaggerated, even though the South American nation has become one of the world's disease hotspots due to the policy adopted by the government.

The president had tested negative on three previous occasions, after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in March.

Also, Bolsonaro, who has called COVID-19 a "minor flu" in the past, maintains his defense of hydroxychloroquine, a drug whose effectiveness has caused controversy among medical authorities.