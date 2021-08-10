Brazil Indigenous Groups Take Bolsonaro to ICC Over Genocide

teleSUR correspondent in Brazil Ignacio Lemus reports that "the complaint of indigenous communities joins two other similar processes already presented in the International Criminal Court against Bolsonaro, which is the first president whose conduct is analyzed by that Court since the complaints are usually against States."

The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB) submitted a lawsuit to the International Criminal Court (ICC) demanding investigating president Jair Bolsonaro over genocide and ecocide crimes.

teleSUR correspondent in Brazil Ignacio Lemus reports that "the complaint of indigenous communities joins two other similar processes already presented in the International Criminal Court against Bolsonaro, which is the first president whose conduct is analyzed by that Court since the complaints are usually against States."

La @ApibOficial denunció a Bolsonaro en el Tribunal Penal Internacional de Haya por genocidio y crímenes contra la humanidad sobre los pueblos indígenas.



Furthermore, the lawsuit highlights that "the dismantling of public structures for social and environmental protection, as well as those aimed at protecting Indigenous peoples, has resulted in the escalation of invasions of Indigenous lands, deforestation, and fires in Brazilian biomes, and also in the increase of illegal mining in the territories."

It depends on the ICC prosecutors to decide to pursue the cases. Still, Brazilian advocates remarked that is the best alternative they have since the judicial system in their country is unable to "prosecute and judge" Bolsonaro´s crimes.