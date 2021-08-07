Brazil: Bolsonaro Calls Supreme Court’s Head “Son of the Bitch”

The offenses came after last week's clashes with the senior judge over the national electronic voting system.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro publically offended the country's Head of the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) Judge Luiz Barroso by calling him "son of the bitch" and "terrorists' defender" during a visit to Joinville.

Bolsonaro took part in a motorbike rally in Santa Catarina while violating all health measures established by federal and local authorities to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President also accused Brazil's Supreme Court of defending "impunity and corruption," since it released former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from all charges and allowed him to take part in the 2022 Presidential Elections.

The offenses came after last week's clashes with the senior judge over the national electronic voting system, which Bolsonaro has tried to change with no success so far.

Ministro Alexandre de Moraes determina abertura de investigação contra Bolsonaro por ataques ao sistema eleitoral. O min. acolheu notícia-crime encaminhada pelo @TSEjusbr e determinou que os envolvidos no pronunciamento do Presidente em 29/7 sejam ouvidos. https://t.co/kWPIC06Hz6 pic.twitter.com/NAs2MrP2BL — STF (@STF_oficial) August 4, 2021

The meme reads: Minister Alexandre de Moraes opens an investigation against Bolsonaro for attacks on electoral system. The minister accepted news-crime forwarded by @TSEjusbr and determined that those involved in the President's statement on 29/7 will be heard.

Electronic polling stations were introduced in 1996 for the first time and have proved to be trustable so far. However, the President said he does not trust the system and would disregard the 2022 Presidential Elections result if the system isn't changed before.

Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes will investigate Bolsonaro for spreading fake news, misinforming, offending public authorities, and another 11 law violations related to the president's unfounded accusations of alleged electoral fraud.

Since the political rehabilitation of Lula, Bolsonaro and its allies have started a discrediting campaign against the national electoral system, fearing a defeat versus Lula in the 2022 Presidential Elections.