Brazil Dismantles Network of Drug Traffickers to Europe

Throughout the investigations, the police seized 200 kilograms of cocaine; 14 luxury vehicles; six high-class properties in Rio de Janeiro municipalities and Mangaratiba, in Rio, and in Guarapari, Espirito Santo, and 827 000 reais (more than 155 000 dollars) in cash.

The Brazilian Federal Police has arrested 12 suspected international drug traffickers who were sending drugs by sea to the Dutch port of Rotterdam.

The 60 federal agents, who served 15 search and seizure warrants in the so-called Operation Tamoios, arrested eight offenders in Rio de Janeiro and four in the state of Espirito Santo (southeast).

According to the investigations, the gang used small boats and even professional divers to transport the drugs from Rio to Espirito Santo.

In the cargo terminals of the latter territorial division, the drugs were shipped to Europe, mainly to Rotterdam, in the Netherlands.

According to the Federal Police, the traffickers disguised themselves as fishermen and recreational divers in an attempt to mislead the public.

The arrest warrants were issued by the Third Federal Criminal Court of Rio. The investigation lasted about two years and was supported by the Port Authority.