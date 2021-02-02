Brazil: Court Upholds Veracity of Moro's Chats Against Lula

On Tuesday, Brazil's Supreme Federal Court made public 10% of the intercepted dialogues between the prosecutors of Operation Car Wash and former judge Sérgio Moro in which they prepared - without separating the roles of prosecutor and judge - the convictions for corruption against former president Luiz Inácio "Lula" da Silva.

The dialogues that were certified as authentic by the Supreme Court are Lula's primary evidence to request the annulment of the convictions against him dictated by the Lava Jato operation in the Petrolão scandal.

"In the end, we will have a good day," Moro says in a chat via the Telegram application to prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol, head of the Lava Jato prosecutors, when he tells him that he is preparing the complaint against Lula about being bribed with an apartment in the seaside resort of Guarujá by the company OAS as retribution for contracts obtained by the construction company with the state oil company Petrobras.

For this case, Lula was convicted on three counts, spent 510 days in prison, and was disqualified from participating in the 2018 elections won by Jair Bolsonaro. According to polls, the former metallurgist was a clear favorite.

The dialogues were the product of a hacker who had delivered part of them to the U.S. portal The Intercept, but now the Supreme Court's expertise Court has confirmed the lawfare situation.

Lula has been convicted in two cases in Curitiba for corruption, which prevented him from being a candidate or holding office.

Supreme judge Ricardo Lewa released fifty pages of chat dialogues. Moroch Moro and prosecutors agree on procedures without informing the defendants' defenses; talk about operating journalists, and defend having committed illegalities since they were covered by "popular and media support."

Everything happened between 2015 and 2017, and in the middle, the Petrolão crisis allowed President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment for alleged financial crimes in the management of the budget.

In the transcripts, Moro and Dallagnol, and other prosecutors also reveal that illegal contacts were made with the Swiss prosecutor's office and the U.S. Department of Justice without complying with due process.

The Brazilian Supreme Court has given Lula's defence team full access to leaked Telegram messages between Sérgio Moro and the Lava Jato task force which were selectively published by Intercept. Did Intercept withold information beneficial to Lula's defense? Codt. pic.twitter.com/Nh9i3aV3j4 — BrianMier (@BrianMteleSUR) February 1, 2021

In one of the conversations, Livia Tinoco, one of the Lava Jato prosecutors, confesses that Moro, the Porto Alegre appeals chamber, and TV Globo dreamt of seeing Lula imprisoned and described that moment as a "multiple orgasm."

"They don't want Lula back because the poor man can't have rights," he wrote to his colleagues, on the same day in April on which Lula surrendered to Justice to serve his sentence in a cell at the Federal Police in Curitiba.

The incompetence of Moro - who, after convicting Lula, was Bolsonaro's Minister of Justice until May 2020 - must be voted by the Federal Supreme Court in the first half of the year.

Lula's second case - the alleged ownership of a country house in the São Paulo city of Atibaia - was judged with a prison sentence by Judge Marcela Hardt, Moro's successor. She used a text of her predecessor to issue the verdict.

As Lula has been convicted in two instances, the Clean Record Law prevents him from being a candidate or holding public office.

Without these convictions for the Lava Jato action, he would be able to be a candidate again.

Lawyers' associations requested the total annulment of Operation Lava Jato based on the hacked files taken as valid by the court.

Dallagnol resigned as head of Lava Jato last year, and Moro now works for a U.S. corruption consulting firm.

The dialogues are contained in 7 terabyte files seized from a hacker in a federal police operation.

Moro said in a statement that he does not confirm the integrity of the documents because he considers that the chat was obtained illegally.