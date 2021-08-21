Brazil: Bolsonaro Ask Senate to Impeach Supreme Court’s Judge

The action seems to be a revanche due to the judge's accusations against Bolsonaro for spreading fake news about the national electronic voting system.

On Friday, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro sent an impeachment request to the Senate against Federal Supreme Court's Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who included the President in an investigation on fake news spread.

An executive branch's official delivered the request signed by Bolsonaro to the Senate building, where it should be processed by the President of the Senate Rodrigo Pacheco, who is out of Brasilia at the moment.

The Supreme Court (STF) issued a statement condemning the presidential unfunded demand, which accuses Moraes of violating the freedom of expression and censoring journalists.

"A democratic rule of law does not tolerate that a magistrate would be accused of his decisions since those must be challenged obeying due process of law," the statement reads.

This action seems to be a revanche due to Moraes's accusations against Bolsonaro for spreading fake news about the national electronic voting system, which the magistrate defended after Bolsonaro asked for its dismantling before the 2022 Presidential Elections.

"They are straining the rope too much, and that is terrible. This is not good in terms of society's welfare. It neither strengthens the institutions. These are times for moderation, understanding, for everyone to be united for the best of the people, especially considering the health crisis," retired and former STF dean Marco Aurelio Mello.

Besides considering the impeachment request as an unwise decision that does not enhance the relations among the State powers, Mello believes it has no chance to succeed in the Senate.