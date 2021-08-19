At Least 58% Of Brazilians Want Bolsonaro’s Impeachment - Poll

The survey, carried out in 433 municipalities of the 27 states, indicated that the number of people who want Bolsonaro to leave office increased by 8 percentage points. At the same time, those supporting the president dropped by 13 points compared to the last poll in July.

At least 58 percent of Brazilians support the impeachment of president Jair Bolsonaro, the latest poll by PoderData revealed on Thursday.

The survey, carried out in 433 municipalities of the 27 states, indicated that the number of people who want Bolsonaro to leave office increased by eight percentage points. At the same time, those supporting the president dropped by 13 points compared to the last poll in July.

Moreover, a record figure of 64 percent of participants disapproves of Bolsonaro's administration. In comparison, 56 percent think it has been bad, in stark contrast to only 28 percent who believe it has been good.

Different civil society organizations have submitted 122 impeachment demands against Bolsonaro, who is also accused of 23 crimes, including pursuing the closure of the Supreme Court and the National Congress, inciting soldiers to ignore the law, and making an apologia of torture.