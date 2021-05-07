Brazil: Belem, Sao Paolo Negotiate To Obtain Cuba's Soberana 02

The president of Brazil's Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL), Juliano Medeiros, announced that Bélem, capital of the northern state of Pará, is negotiating the acquisition of Soberana 02, one of the five Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

"In the last few days talks (about Soberana) began between the government of Bélem (under the administration of Socialist Congressman Edmilson Rodrigues) and the Cuban Embassy" in Brasilia, Medeiros told Fórum magazine.

A dispatch from Prensa Latina reports that the head of PSOL appreciates this step among the alternatives to immunize the people, particularly those of hat capital city, one which has received the least amount of vaccines in Brazil to face the pandemic.

Hoje foram iniciadas as conversas entre Belém e o governo de Cuba para a aquisição da vacina Soberana. Reunião de @EdmilsonPSOL com o embaixador cubano. �������� pic.twitter.com/qqupsHGI4P — Guilherme Boulos (@GuilhermeBoulos) May 7, 2021

"Talks began today between Belem and the government of Cuba for the purchase of the Soberana 02 vaccine. Meeting of @EdmilsonPSOL with the Cuban ambassador."

The Brazilian newspaper O Globo published that Marta Suplicy, Secretary of International Relations of the Sao Paulo State Mayor's Office, began conversations with Cuban representatives in the South American nation about the possibility of obtaining these products developed in the Caribbean island nation.

Rolando Gómez, Cuba's Chargé d'Affaires in Brazil, stated that the Sao Paulo Mayor's Office "showed interest in exploring the possibility of acquiring Cuban vaccines to face the pandemic. We gave all the information of the Cuban institutions (...) so that they could establish direct contact," he said.