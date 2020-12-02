Brazil: Crime Terrifies Cities of Cameta and Criciúma

Although there is no evidence of a correlation between both events, local media outlets report that the incidents may be part of the "New Cangaço," which refers to massive banditry in the country during the last century.

Armed men attacked a bank in the Brazilian city of Cameta, north of the country, the second of its kind in recent days, after another financial institution in the Criciúma city in the south also experienced a similar robbery.

Although there is no evidence of a correlation between both events, local media outlets report that the incidents may be part of the "New Cangaço," which refers to massive banditry in the country during the last century.

Essas imagens foram gravadas no momento da fuga da quadrilha que tocou o terror em Cametá/PA pic.twitter.com/9FOzDadU5M — Delegado Éder Mauro (@EderMauroPA) December 2, 2020

"These images were recorded at the time of the escape from the gang that touched the terror in Cametá / PA."

During the Criciúma attack, robbers fired high-caliber weapons and blasted explosives while taking hostages. According to the head of the Santa Catarina state police’s robbery and kidnapping department Anselmo Cruz during an interview with local television, there were at least 30 criminals.

On the other hand, Cameta's city major reported that one person died during the attacks on Tuesday night. The gang terrified the city with a convoy of dozen cars and targeted a branch of Banco do Brasil.

Social media users shared striking images of people being used as human shields and facilities damaged by the explosions. The authorities said that they would do the best to ensure peace and arrest the criminals.