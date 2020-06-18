Trump Admin Seeks to Prevent Publication of Bolton's Book

As the book is set to be released on June 22, the emergency application seeks the Court for the District of Columbia to hold a hearing to delay it.

United States President Donald Trump's administration continues to try blocking the release of a memoir by former national security adviser John Bolton, on Wednesday it filed an emergency application to prevent its publication.

As the book titled 'The Room Where It Happened' is scheduled to be released on June 22, the emergency application seeks the Court for the District of Columbia to hold a hearing to delay it.

"Disclosure of the manuscript will damage the national security of the United States," Department of Justice (DOJ) stated, supporting Trump's efforts. "It still contains classified information, as confirmed by some of the Government's most senior national security and intelligence officials."

The administration stressed on Tuesday that Bolton did not complete a pre-publication review, a sort of firewall to remove any sort of classified material. "He broke the law. Very simple(...)This is highly classified information," Trump said.

Bolton's lawyer disagreed for the author saying that he "worked for months with classification specialists to avoid releasing classified material."

For Simon & Schuster, the book's publisher, this application is a "frivolous, politically motivated exercise in futility." Bolton was fired over disagreements with Trump, especially regarding Iran.

"Hundreds of thousands of copies of the book have already been distributed around the country and the world," the publisher revealed.